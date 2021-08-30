US launches missile strike on Kabul (Photo / Video)

The U.S. military launched a missile strike that shook Kabul on Sunday afternoon. This was reported by Reuters, citing official sources in the US administration.

Earlier, Afghan media reported a missile strike on a residential building. Six people, including four children, died.

US forces deny any civilian casualties.

The crash occurred in Kabul’s Haji Bugrov district, near the airport’s runway. The final stage of the evacuation of US civilian and military civilians and Allied troops after the return of the Taliban is under way.

The US military says the target of the attack is Islamic State-Khorasan extremists. The rocket was supposed to stop a car bomb that was planned to explode at the airport. According to them, a secondary explosion later occurred, as a result of which the car was neutralized and a large amount of explosives was transported in it.

The Pentagon also confirmed that the United States shot down a drone in Kabul with several camisoles bound for Kabul airport.

Updates: A house near to Kabul airport hit by a rocket. pic.twitter.com/t3Ue3AXD0s — Shafi Karimi (@karimi_shafi) August 29, 2021

The militants, who died Saturday night in a U.S. strike, were members of the Islamic State in Khorasan, planning new attacks and making explosive devices.

US National Security Assistant Jake Sullivan told CNN when asked if the terrorists involved in the terrorist attack at Kabul airport were killed.

“These are people who have planned new attacks. We believe that by eliminating them, we have prevented these attacks, “he said.

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden warned that in the near future there is a high probability of a new attack near the airport.

The blast came days after the blasts killed about 200 people, including 13 U.S. servicemen, near Kabul airport.

Many of the 20 servicemen killed were 20 years old, and the Islamic State in Khorasan claimed responsibility.