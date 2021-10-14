The attacker who killed 5 people in Norway converted to Islam, probably radicalized

Five people were killed and two others were injured in a deadly bow attack in Norway. The attacker was arrested, and police said he converted to Islam and may have become radical.

Shortly after 6 p.m., local time, there was a report of an attack with a bow and arrow on a supermarket in the city of Könsberg, northwest of the capital Oslo. One of the victims was a police officer who was shopping at the store at the time. After this first attack, the attacker disappeared, forcing police to block several areas of the city. He is a 37-year-old Danish citizen living in Kongsberg.

The suspect resisted arrest, but authorities said none of the officers were injured. Security forces filled the city streets. They also carried weapons on special orders, as the country’s police are usually unarmed.

The attack took place on the last day of the current government.

“I understand how many people are afraid, but it is important to know that the police are working and everything is under control,” said Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

It will also be checked whether there is a connection between the victims and the perpetrator. This is the largest attack in the country since the attack by Anders Breivik, which killed 77 people.