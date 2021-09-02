Kabul Airport resumes domestic flights

Domestic flights from Kabul will resume tomorrow, according to Reuters, citing a representative of Afghanistan’s civil aviation. However, according to him, it will take time to resume international flights.

#BREAKING Qatar working with Taliban to reopen Kabul airport ‘as soon as possible’: foreign minister pic.twitter.com/6JkEJykrHi — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 2, 2021



World news agencies report that a Qatari plane with a technical team landed at Kabul airport. Al Jazeera reported that the technical team had assessed the damage to the airport and that the authorities planned to resume operations as soon as possible.