HomeAFGHANISTANJoe Biden has taken full responsibility for what is happening in Afghanistan
AFGHANISTANUSA

Joe Biden has taken full responsibility for what is happening in Afghanistan

«Ми, як команда, що відповідає за національну безпеку, колективно несемо відповідальність за всі рішення», - сказав представник Білого дому.

Gleb Parfenenko
Joe Biden has taken full responsibility for what is happening in Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden does not abdicate responsibility for everything that is happening in Afghanistan and for the decisions taken by the US government. This was announced on Tuesday by US President for National Security Jake Sullivan.

He was asked whether Biden was responsible not only for the decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, but also for “all the chaos that occurred during the evacuation” and for all the “bloodshed that may be happening right now” in Afghanistan.

“He is responsible for all US government decisions on Afghanistan,” Biden’s aide said.

According to Sullivan, all government officials responsible for national security also take responsibility for the whole situation.

“We, as the team responsible for national security, share responsibility for all decisions,” Sullivan said.

The United States understood that the radicals could take control of Afghanistan, but did not think it would happen so quickly.

“First of all, I would like to say that in making this decision (to withdraw American troops), we were aware that the Taliban could take control of Afghanistan. We clearly understood that. As the president said in his address, we did not expect that it will happen so quickly when we have planned these potential contingencies, “he added.

The United States does not expect the Taliban to cooperate with the Islamic State (IS) in Afghanistan.

It is known that the Taliban and the Islamic State are at war with each other.

“Therefore, I do not anticipate that this will be a relationship in which they will help each other, but the situation is developing dynamically, so we must monitor what happens,” he added.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Editor's choice

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweathervaccinefireEntry rulesearthquakeAsia

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International