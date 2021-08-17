Joe Biden has taken full responsibility for what is happening in Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden does not abdicate responsibility for everything that is happening in Afghanistan and for the decisions taken by the US government. This was announced on Tuesday by US President for National Security Jake Sullivan.

He was asked whether Biden was responsible not only for the decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan, but also for “all the chaos that occurred during the evacuation” and for all the “bloodshed that may be happening right now” in Afghanistan.

“He is responsible for all US government decisions on Afghanistan,” Biden’s aide said.

According to Sullivan, all government officials responsible for national security also take responsibility for the whole situation.

“We, as the team responsible for national security, share responsibility for all decisions,” Sullivan said.

The United States understood that the radicals could take control of Afghanistan, but did not think it would happen so quickly.

“First of all, I would like to say that in making this decision (to withdraw American troops), we were aware that the Taliban could take control of Afghanistan. We clearly understood that. As the president said in his address, we did not expect that it will happen so quickly when we have planned these potential contingencies, “he added.

The United States does not expect the Taliban to cooperate with the Islamic State (IS) in Afghanistan.

It is known that the Taliban and the Islamic State are at war with each other.

“Therefore, I do not anticipate that this will be a relationship in which they will help each other, but the situation is developing dynamically, so we must monitor what happens,” he added.