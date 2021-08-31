HomeAFGHANISTANBiden calls evacuation mission from Afghanistan "extraordinary success"
AFGHANISTANUSA

Biden calls evacuation mission from Afghanistan “extraordinary success”

Gleb Parfenenko
Biden calls evacuation mission from Afghanistan

The US president called the evacuation of Americans and their allies from Afghanistan an “extraordinary success,” according to AFP.

Joe Biden delivered a keynote address at the White House after the longest war in the United States.

No country in history has done anything like this, “he said. “The extraordinary success of this mission is due to the incredible talent, courage and altruistic courage of the US military, our diplomats and intelligence professionals.”

He said the United States was determined to evacuate the remaining Americans in Afghanistan, who he said numbered between 100 and 200.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccinefireEntry rulesKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International