Biden calls evacuation mission from Afghanistan “extraordinary success”

The US president called the evacuation of Americans and their allies from Afghanistan an “extraordinary success,” according to AFP.

Joe Biden delivered a keynote address at the White House after the longest war in the United States.

No country in history has done anything like this, “he said. “The extraordinary success of this mission is due to the incredible talent, courage and altruistic courage of the US military, our diplomats and intelligence professionals.”

He said the United States was determined to evacuate the remaining Americans in Afghanistan, who he said numbered between 100 and 200.