Afghanistan will return to death penalty

Mullah Noruddin Turabi, in charge of the Taliban prison, said Afghanistan would return to practices such as beheadings and executions. He noted that it is not only known whether the punishments will be applied in public.

Turabi is one of the founders of the Taliban and was the Minister of Justice during his previous rule in the 1990s. He also led a ministry to promote virtue and prevent vices. He was known for his strict observance of Sharia rules. Punishments for crimes were imposed publicly, and executions were carried out, including at a stadium in Kabul with the participation of hundreds of spectators. The killer was shot in the head, the sentence was carried out by a representative of the victim’s family. The thieves’ hands were cut off. Those who committed the robbery were also cut off their legs.

Turabi warned that the world should not interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan. – We have never commented on the rules and penalties of other countries. Nobody will tell us what rights we should have. “We will follow the principles of Islam and base our law on the Koran,” he said.

“Chopping off hands is necessary for safety, and this punishment has been a deterrent in the past,” he said. He added that the government is considering the possibility of its public execution.

In mid-September, it was reported that the Taliban had resumed the humiliating practice of petty theft. At least two cases have been documented of men driving through Kabul with their hands tied behind their backs. In one case, the faces of the criminals were painted black, in the other, they hung around their necks or stuffed dry loaves of bread into their mouths.