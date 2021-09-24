HomeAFGHANISTANAfghanistan will return to death penalty
AFGHANISTAN

Afghanistan will return to death penalty

Yevhenii Podolskyi

Mullah Noruddin Turabi, in charge of the Taliban prison, said Afghanistan would return to practices such as beheadings and executions. He noted that it is not only known whether the punishments will be applied in public.

Turabi is one of the founders of the Taliban and was the Minister of Justice during his previous rule in the 1990s. He also led a ministry to promote virtue and prevent vices. He was known for his strict observance of Sharia rules. Punishments for crimes were imposed publicly, and executions were carried out, including at a stadium in Kabul with the participation of hundreds of spectators. The killer was shot in the head, the sentence was carried out by a representative of the victim’s family. The thieves’ hands were cut off. Those who committed the robbery were also cut off their legs.

Turabi warned that the world should not interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan. – We have never commented on the rules and penalties of other countries. Nobody will tell us what rights we should have. “We will follow the principles of Islam and base our law on the Koran,” he said.

“Chopping off hands is necessary for safety, and this punishment has been a deterrent in the past,” he said. He added that the government is considering the possibility of its public execution.

In mid-September, it was reported that the Taliban had resumed the humiliating practice of petty theft. At least two cases have been documented of men driving through Kabul with their hands tied behind their backs. In one case, the faces of the criminals were painted black, in the other, they hung around their necks or stuffed dry loaves of bread into their mouths.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenvaccinepandemicKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International