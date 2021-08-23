A shootout took place at Kabul airport, injuring people

HomeAFGHANISTANA shootout took place at Kabul airport, injuring people
A firefight between Afghan security forces and unknown assailants took place at Kabul airport today, Reuters reported, citing the German military on Twitter.

One Afghan security officer was killed and three others were injured. The Bundeswehr said American and German troops were also involved in the shooting.

The military added that all German soldiers were safe and sound.

