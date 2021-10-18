Another shootout at Louisiana State University. University authorities set a curfew

HomeUSAAnother shootout at Louisiana State University. University authorities set a curfew
One person was killed and seven were injured in Sunday’s shootout at Grambling State University in Louisiana, college officials said. This was the second such incident at this university in just four days.

The circumstances and reasons for the start of the shooting remain unclear. All we know is that it happened early in the morning.

One of the victims is a student, according to authorities. The victim and the rest of the wounded are outsiders. University authorities canceled classes on Monday and Tuesday and imposed a curfew from 9:30 pm to 6:00 am.

The announcement was made of increased security measures on campus.

A similar incident took place just 4 days ago in front of one of the university dormitories.

