US visa application canceled: Embassy cancels all interviews, including December

Official information from the US Embassy:

We understand your concerns about the visa and travel situation during the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). We appreciate your patience and understanding of security precautions in the process of restoring our normal services. Although we try to schedule as many interviews as possible, understanding the need to adhere to security measures and allocate resources, the US Embassy in Ukraine is not yet operating as usual for visa services. We currently process all categories of immigrant visas, but we are unable to schedule regular interviews for tourist and business visas.

We have opened a small number of interview appointments for student visas and petition-supported visas, but the waiting period for an interview may increase due to the backlog of cases.

President Biden has announced that the United States is joining the global air travel policy. The priority aspect of this policy is the health and protection of citizens and permanent residents of the United States, as well as those who visit our country. As of November 8, all non-citizens and non-immigrants (non-US citizens and permanent residents, or traveling to the United States on an immigrant visa) who travel to the United States by air must provide evidence of vaccination in accordance with the Director of the Control Center. Disease Prevention (CDC) before boarding a plane flying to the United States. Detailed information on what is considered a complete vaccination can be found on the CDC website.

Fully vaccinated travelers must submit a negative viral test before boarding the aircraft, which is performed within 3 days of travel to the United States. This applies to all travelers – US citizens, permanent residents (LPR), and foreigners. To enhance protection, unvaccinated travelers – US citizens, permanent residents (LPR), and, in exceptional cases, a small number of unvaccinated foreigners – will be required to take the test within 1 calendar day of traveling to the United States. More information is available on the CDC website.

Passengers will need to provide evidence of vaccination, and airline representatives will need to:

Check the name and date of birth of the passenger with the information on the vaccination document.

Make sure that the document was issued by official bodies (eg health care facilities, government agencies) in the country where the vaccination was given.

Check the basic information to make sure the passenger meets the CDC’s definition of the term “fully vaccinated”: type of vaccine name, number of doses received, date of vaccination, place of vaccination (vaccination point, health care facility).

Airlines should not grant boarding rights to passengers who do not meet these requirements, or if their COVID-19 test is positive.

Source: official website of the US Embassy in Ukraine