The UAE allows vaccinated travelers to obtain a tourist visa

The Minister of Labor, Mohamed Saafan, received a report from the Ministry of Labor at the Egyptian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, stating that the Federal Office of Personality and Citizenship and the National Office of Emergencies and Disasters began to receive all applications for tourist visas from countries. provided that the applicants received the full doses of COVID-19 vaccine approved by the World Health Organization as of 30 August.

The decision includes countries from which entry has previously been banned, said Hanan Shahin, labor attaché and head of the labor representation office in Abu Dhabi.

Upon arrival at the airport, a rapid PCR examination is required, provided that the previous requirements remain in force for unvaccinated groups, including excluded unvaccinated groups.

She explained that vaccination certificates can be officially registered for travelers who wish to take advantage of vaccinated travelers traveling to the UAE through the platform of the Federal Office of Personality and Citizenship and the Alhosn UAE app.