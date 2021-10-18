The Albanian family sued Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden has been sued by an Albanian family who claim that despite being selected in a green card lottery, their application has not been considered.

According to Top Channel, the lawsuit was filed against Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, US Ambassador to Tirana Yuri Kim and Consular Director Morgan D. Millie.

The plaintiffs allege that they were selected to obtain a green card in the United States in June 2020, but their visa application was not considered.

In the lawsuit, they ask the court to oblige the State Department to consider the application and issue them such a visa.