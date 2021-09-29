No covid passport, no salary. The Holy See imposes strict restrictions on workers

From October, the Vatican will have additional restrictions due to the COVID-19 epidemic. People without a covid passport (the so-called green pass) will not be allowed to work and will not receive a salary.

The new rules were included in a decree published on September 28 and signed by Vatican Secretary of State Card. Pietro Parolina. From October 1, if an employee does not present a “green certificate”, his presence will be considered unreasonable and, therefore, he will not be eligible for remuneration. Individual agencies will check passports.

However, social benefits will continue to be paid. The decree allows exceptions to the introduced obligation, they will be determined on an individual basis. There were no alternative solutions in the letter, such as remote work.

The new restrictions extend the decree issued in mid-September. According to him, all employees and visitors to the Holy See must provide evidence that they have been vaccinated, cured or tested negative for COVID-19. These rules apply in the Vatican as well as in the extraterritorial sites in Rome and Castel Gandolfo. The checks are carried out by the Vatican gendarmerie. However, a covid passport is not required to attend church services.