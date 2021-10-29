What will the Internet of the future look like? Zuckerberg Presents “Metaversum”

HomeLifeStyleWhat will the Internet of the future look like? Zuckerberg Presents "Metaversum"
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company will be renamed Meta. The group’s products, including Facebook itself, will carry the same names as before. Zuckerberg also presented a vision of the “metaversum” – a project for a new Internet connected with virtual reality.

The company name change was announced at Facebook Connect’s annual virtual and augmented reality conference and metaversum, the new form of the Internet in VR.

“I want to be considered a metaversum company over time,” Zuckerberg said. The current brand is too closely tied to the Facebook app to adequately reflect what the company is doing, he said.

Zuckerberg talked more about the “metaversum” vision. The head of the concern said that he will be the successor to the mobile Internet.

During the presentation, it was shown how the Internet should look in virtual reality. Zuckerberg held a “meeting” with his friends, represented by three-dimensional avatars in a common virtual room, stylized as a spaceship.

“In the metaverse, you can do whatever you can imagine: work, shop, play (…) instead of looking at the screen, you will feel as if you are there,” Zuckerberg said.

According to him, although the realization of this vision is still far away, the main parts of the “metaverse” are already available.

