Trump predicts that the United States will become a “third world” country

Former US President Donald Trump has predicted the transformation of America into a “third world” country due to the migration crisis on the border with Mexico. His words are quoted by Newsweek magazine.

The statement by the former head of the White House was made against the background of an increase in the flow of refugees arriving from neighboring countries. According to the latest data, about 16,000 asylum seekers in the United States have accumulated in the border town of Del Rio. Most of them are Haitians who want to get “temporarily protected status” from the US authorities in order not to return to their homeland, devastated by the earthquake.

“There has never been anything like this on our border. Millions of people have already arrived, but the number of people who have arrived is much higher! ” he summed up.

Earlier, Donald Trump said that after the inauguration of Joe Biden, the United States “went downhill”, so in three years the country will come to an end.

Earlier, Dip reported on the request of the Governor of Texas to Joe Biden to impose a state of emergency in the state.