More than ten thousand migrants formed an entire city on the border of Mexico and the United States (Photo)

Gleb Parfenenko
More than ten thousand migrants formed an entire city just below the bridge on the border between Mexico and the United States in the area of ​​Ciudad Acuña. These are mostly migrants from Nicaragua, Venezuela, Haiti and even Cuba.

Authorities in Ciudad Akunya and the Texas town of Del Rio, located on the other side of the border in Texas, assess the situation as an emergency. Checkpoints cannot quickly register such a large number of people, many of whom have arrived at the border with children. Most of them have a limited supply of water and food. Sanitary conditions, organized here in the order of origin, are also not enough for everyone. In addition, the daytime temperature rises to 37 degrees Celsius.

Thousands of migrants are trying to enter the United States illegally across the border. In August, U.S. border guards arrested nearly 200,000 illegal border trespassers. At the same time, those who managed to get to Texas sometimes secretly return to Mexico at night to stock up on food.

The influx of migrants to the US border is largely due to the fact that many foreigners believe that with the arrival of Democrats in the White House, immigration laws and regulations will become less stringent and the chances of being admitted to the United States will increase. At the same time, the Biden administration has been criticized on both sides: Republicans have blamed the president for his immigration policies that led to the border crisis, and members of the Democratic Party say the White House is not doing enough to help migrants.

