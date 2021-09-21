HomeUSAThe governor of Texas called on Biden to declare a state of...
The governor of Texas called on Biden to declare a state of emergency due to the influx of migrants

Gleb Parfenenko
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent a letter to US President Joe Biden calling for a state of emergency due to the influx of illegal migrants into the US state.

The reason for the appeal was the events in the border town of Del Rio, on the outskirts of which there are about 16 thousand asylum seekers in the United States, who live without basic amenities under a road bridge while waiting for registration by border services.

“I ask you to issue an emergency declaration for the state of Texas in view of the ongoing border crisis, which has reached such a scale and duration that on May 31, 2021, I officially declared the situation a disaster,” the statement said. he says.

Abbott says migrants who came to the United States from Mexico via the Rio Grande River need food, water and medicine that the government cannot provide. According to him, the population of the makeshift camp from September 15 to 18 increased from four to 16 thousand people, with only 64 border guards.

