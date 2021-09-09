HomeUSATropical Storm Mindy Reaches Florida
USA

Tropical Storm Mindy Reaches Florida

Yevhenii Podolskyi

Tropical storm Mindy, which formed in the Atlantic Ocean, reached the coast of the US state of Florida on Wednesday evening, the Associated Press reports.

The storm hit St. Vincent Island for the first time with a maximum wind force of 75 km / h. The storm is moving northeastward at a speed of 33 km / h, according to the National Hurricane Center in the United States.

The Florida coast has a tropical storm warning.

Mindy is the 13th storm named during this year’s hurricane season. The storm is expected to cause up to 15 inches of rainfall in the Florida Peninsula and in the South Georgia and South Carolina areas. Floods are also possible, warns the US National Hurricane Center.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanMiddle Eastfirevaccinepandemic

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International