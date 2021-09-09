Tropical Storm Mindy Reaches Florida

Tropical storm Mindy, which formed in the Atlantic Ocean, reached the coast of the US state of Florida on Wednesday evening, the Associated Press reports.

The storm hit St. Vincent Island for the first time with a maximum wind force of 75 km / h. The storm is moving northeastward at a speed of 33 km / h, according to the National Hurricane Center in the United States.

The Florida coast has a tropical storm warning.

Mindy is the 13th storm named during this year’s hurricane season. The storm is expected to cause up to 15 inches of rainfall in the Florida Peninsula and in the South Georgia and South Carolina areas. Floods are also possible, warns the US National Hurricane Center.