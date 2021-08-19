HomeUSATropical storm "Fred" hit the United States, at least 35 people are...
USA

Tropical storm “Fred” hit the United States, at least 35 people are missing

Він рухається на північний схід зі швидкістю 28 км/ч.

Gleb Parfenenko
Tropical storm

At least 35 people have gone missing in Haywood County, North Carolina, after a flood caused by tropical storm Fred. This was reported by the American TV channel CNN with reference to the police and the local rescue service.

Police said the first reports of rising water levels were received on Tuesday afternoon, after which rescue teams were sent to the affected areas. Then the evacuation began.

Currently, 54 people have been rescued, who remained in the disaster zone, about 35 people are missing. Rescuers continue search operations, reports “Focus”.

Gusts of wind during a storm reach 11 meters per second.

