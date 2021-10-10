“They are driving the nation to the brink of destruction.” Donald Trump on Democrats

Former President Donald Trump attacked President Joe Biden and the Democrats of the US Congress at a rally on Saturday in Des Moines, Iowa. He accused them of bringing the nation to the brink of destruction.

Trump’s visit on Saturday was his first visit to the state since his defeat in the 2020 elections. “In launching a multilateral attack on President Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress, he said he was leading the country to ‘the brink of ruin,'” according to the local daily Des Moines Register.

In more detail, Trump criticized Biden for his policies related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, as well as many laws in Congress that are controlled by Democrats.

“Don’t say I didn’t warn you. (…) We must send a message to the radical left that they will never forget, ”he said, urging his supporters to show up in droves in the next fall parliamentary elections of 2022.

In a speech that lasted over 90 minutes, he repeated a long list of promises made during his campaign. However, he did not announce that he would run for a second term. “We will bring America back,” he assured.

As the newspaper notes, Trump continued to question the results of the 2020 elections, including in Arizona, which had just completed a review and found no evidence that he won the electoral votes in that state.

“In front of thousands of cheering supporters, he supported Senator Chuck Grassley (running for 8th term) and referred to the nation’s first electoral meeting in Iowa, which kicked off the presidential primaries of both major political parties for decades,” the Des Moines Register recalled.

The newspaper notes that Trump’s visit comes at a time when more and more Iowans are more sympathetic to him than ever before.

The latest poll by Des Moines Register / Mediacom Iowa shows that 53 percent of respondents support Trump. Among Republicans, this figure is even higher – 91 percent. The newspaper notes that several hours before the start of the rally, thousands of supporters and sellers of various accessories, along with Trump, lined up at the exhibition area at the Iowa Convention Center.

The Des Moines Register cites, among others, sisters Diana Johnson, 66, and Laurie Ediger, 58, from Nebraska. They arrived at the fair at 5:30 am. They were both dressed in suits with the American flag and the words “Trump 2024”.

– This guy keeps his word. “He does what he promises,” Ediger said. The sister spoke in the same tone. “Biden shouldn’t be in the White House. Period, Johnson reasoned.