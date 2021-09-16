The White House is developing a new system of entry into the United States from other countries

It is expected that it will include procedures such as contact tracking.

White House COVID-19 Coordinator Jeff Zienz said Wednesday that the United States is developing a “new international travel system” that will include procedures such as contact tracking.

As Zienz told the Tourism Advisory Board, the administration has no plans to ease existing travel restrictions due to the spread of the Delta strain.

“We are considering requiring foreign nationals arriving in the United States to present vaccination certificates,” he said.

In early August, Reuters reported that the White House was developing new rules for the presentation of vaccination certificates, which could affect almost all foreigners wishing to visit the United States.

Restrictions on entry to the United States were first introduced in China in January 2020 to combat the spread of COVID-19. Restrictions were later extended to many other countries. The list was last updated in May, when it included India.

According to Zienz, the administration would like to lift travel restrictions “as soon as possible” and is now working to replace existing restrictions with a new system that will be “safer, more reliable and more resilient.”

Most citizens of other countries who have been in the UK, 26 Schengen countries, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil have been banned from entering the United States for the past 14 days.

In addition, entry through the land borders with Mexico and Canada is in most cases prohibited.

Many critics of these restrictions believe that they no longer make sense, as some countries with high incidence statistics are not listed, while in some countries included in the list, the epidemiological situation is under control.