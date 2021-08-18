The vaccinated governor of Texas gave a positive result on Covid-19

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for Covid-19, his office said Tuesday.

Abbott, a Republican who has been fully vaccinated against the virus, said in a statement from his office, adding that he was tested daily and this was his first positive result.

The statement said he was currently isolated in the governor’s mansion and receiving treatment with Regeneron monoclonal antibodies.

Abbott is healthy and currently has no symptoms. The statement said that Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott had given a negative result, and everyone with whom Abbott was in close contact was informed.