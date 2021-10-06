HomeUSAThe State Department has revealed the number of US nuclear weapons
USA

The State Department has revealed the number of US nuclear weapons

Gleb Parfenenko
The State Department has revealed the number of US nuclear weapons

The State Department has revealed the number of nuclear weapons in the US arsenal. The US State Department says it will help global efforts to control the proliferation of these weapons, according to the Associated Press.

This decision is a change in the policy of the previous government of US President Donald Trump.

The government of incumbent President Joe Biden is conducting a review of nuclear weapons policy, which is expected to be completed early next year.

The State Department reported that as of September 2020, U.S. stockpiles of weapons, including current and long-term weapons, numbered 3,750. This is compared to 3,805 in 2019 and 3,785 in 2018.

In 2003, the US nuclear arsenal numbered just over 10,000 weapons, with the largest number in 1967 at 31,255.

The United States last disclosed the number of its nuclear weapons in March 2018, stating that as of September 2017, it was 3,822. This was at the beginning of the Trump presidency, whose government later kept secret the actual number of nuclear weapons.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherpandemicJoe Bidenvaccineearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International