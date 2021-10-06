The State Department has revealed the number of US nuclear weapons

The State Department has revealed the number of nuclear weapons in the US arsenal. The US State Department says it will help global efforts to control the proliferation of these weapons, according to the Associated Press.

This decision is a change in the policy of the previous government of US President Donald Trump.

The government of incumbent President Joe Biden is conducting a review of nuclear weapons policy, which is expected to be completed early next year.

The State Department reported that as of September 2020, U.S. stockpiles of weapons, including current and long-term weapons, numbered 3,750. This is compared to 3,805 in 2019 and 3,785 in 2018.

In 2003, the US nuclear arsenal numbered just over 10,000 weapons, with the largest number in 1967 at 31,255.

The United States last disclosed the number of its nuclear weapons in March 2018, stating that as of September 2017, it was 3,822. This was at the beginning of the Trump presidency, whose government later kept secret the actual number of nuclear weapons.