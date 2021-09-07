The situation in Afghanistan has weakened Biden. Trump is the favorite in the 2024 election

A new poll has named former President Donald Trump as a favorite to win the 2024 US election. The Republican candidate is slightly ahead of his Democratic rival Joe Biden. The failure of the 20-year-old international mission in Afghanistan and the decision of the incumbent US president to recall the Americans, according to the poll, are the main reasons for the decline in confidence.

A nationwide poll conducted by Emerson College shows that if politicians clashed with each other again in the 2024 presidential election, Trump would be somewhat favorable. The Republican scored 47 percent for the first time since losing the White House, an advantage over Biden’s 46 percent. 7% of respondents were hesitant to answer.

Of the Democrats polled, 60 percent consider Joe Biden as a presidential candidate in 2024. However, 39% of respondents believed that the US presidential candidacy should be submitted to the US presidency.

Joe Biden, who is running in a hypothetical presidential race in 2024, not counting Donald Trump, will defeat all Republican rivals.

“Most Americans believe that the United States has lost the war.”

The poll also found that a majority (68%) of Americans believe that the United States lost the war in Afghanistan, and 32% believe that the United States did not lose the war in Afghanistan, claiming that the United States won.

When asked which president is most responsible for the war in Afghanistan, 49 percent, former Republican President George W. Bush first sent troops there in 2001, Biden came in second with 24 percent, followed by Barack Obama with 18 percent and Donald Trump. 10 percent of respondents blamed it.

Will Trump return?

After losing the presidential election in November 2020, Trump, the president of one term, has shown many signs that he may try to run again in 2024.

Journalist Lauren Windsor said on Twitter on Thursday that Republican spokesman Jim Jordan said Trump would announce his campaign “at any time.” But a spokesman for the Ohio lawmaker denied the comments about Trump’s relaunch in 2024.