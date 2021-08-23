The Pentagon will oblige servicemen to be vaccinated

HomeUSAThe Pentagon will oblige servicemen to be vaccinated
The Pentagon said today that it will oblige servicemen to be vaccinated against covid, as the Pfizer vaccine is now fully approved, according to the Associated Press.

Earlier today, the US Food and Drug Administration announced that it fully approves the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 for people over 16 years of age.

Thus, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will fulfill his promise to introduce mandatory coronavirus vaccination for US servicemen as soon as the US Food and Drug Administration fully approves the Pfizer vaccine, said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

A schedule for vaccinating servicemen will be drawn up in the coming days, Kirby said.

The event aims to protect the health of servicemen, explained John Kirby.

The risk of contracting the virus in military personnel is high because they live and work next to each other in barracks and on board ships.

The risk of infecting Covid-19 servicemen, in turn, poses a risk of negative consequences for the United States’ ability to defend itself in the event of a security crisis.

