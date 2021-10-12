Texas governor bans Covid-19 vaccine in state and accuses Biden of “bullying”

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, in response to what he called “bullying” by the Biden administration, has banned all mandates for the Covid-19 vaccine in the United States from any organization, including private employers.

Abbott’s move sets him up for a confrontation with President Joe Biden, a Democrat who last month called on businesses across the country to force their employees to get vaccinated or lose their jobs. Since then, at least several thousand people have been fired for refusing to obey.

“In another case of exceeding federal authority, the Biden administration is forcing many private companies to impose requirements for vaccination against the Covid-19 virus, leading to disruptions that threaten the further recovery of Texas after the Covid-19 crash,” Abbott said.