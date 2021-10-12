HomeUSATexas governor bans Covid-19 vaccine in state and accuses Biden of "bullying"
USA

Texas governor bans Covid-19 vaccine in state and accuses Biden of “bullying”

Gleb Parfenenko
Texas governor bans Covid-19 vaccine in state and accuses Biden of

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, in response to what he called “bullying” by the Biden administration, has banned all mandates for the Covid-19 vaccine in the United States from any organization, including private employers.

Abbott’s move sets him up for a confrontation with President Joe Biden, a Democrat who last month called on businesses across the country to force their employees to get vaccinated or lose their jobs. Since then, at least several thousand people have been fired for refusing to obey.

“In another case of exceeding federal authority, the Biden administration is forcing many private companies to impose requirements for vaccination against the Covid-19 virus, leading to disruptions that threaten the further recovery of Texas after the Covid-19 crash,” Abbott said.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International