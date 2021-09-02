HomeUSAOne of the strictest abortion laws in the United States has come...
One of the strictest abortion laws in the United States has come into force in Texas

Gleb Parfenenko

One of the strictest abortion laws in the United States has come into force in Texas. The document was signed by the US governor in May, and the US Supreme Court did not respond to an urgent request to block it.

The law prohibits abortion if the fetal heartbeat is already registered, ie the sixth week. No exceptions are made for rape or incest.

Pregnancy can be terminated only in the case of “emergency medical care”.

According to supporters of the project, one of its goals is to encourage ordinary citizens to report about medical personnel performing the procedure in violation of the law.

However, according to his opponents, the document actually prohibits abortion altogether, because the data show that 90% of women who want to terminate a pregnancy go to the doctor much later than the sixth week.

