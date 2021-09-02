HomeUSAIn the United States, 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been...
USA

In the United States, 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been destroyed

Gleb Parfenenko
In the United States, 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been destroyed

At least 15 million doses of vaccines have been destroyed in the United States since March 1. This was reported by AFP with reference to NBC News.

According to media reports, many more vaccines were actually destroyed. Seven states and major federal agencies are not included in the official data.

Among the reasons for the disposal of vaccines – broken vials, errors in dilution, problems with freezers or non-use of the contents of the vials due to the limited shelf life after opening, according to BNR.

About 52 million people have been vaccinated in the United States, and more than a million have received the third dose.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccinefireEntry rulespandemic

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International