In the United States, 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been destroyed

At least 15 million doses of vaccines have been destroyed in the United States since March 1. This was reported by AFP with reference to NBC News.

According to media reports, many more vaccines were actually destroyed. Seven states and major federal agencies are not included in the official data.

Among the reasons for the disposal of vaccines – broken vials, errors in dilution, problems with freezers or non-use of the contents of the vials due to the limited shelf life after opening, according to BNR.

About 52 million people have been vaccinated in the United States, and more than a million have received the third dose.