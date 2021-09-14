HomeUSAHurricane "Nicholas" hit the coast of Texas, preparing to declare a state...
Hurricane “Nicholas” hit the coast of Texas, preparing to declare a state of emergency

Gleb Parfenenko
Tropical storm “Nicholas” turned into a hurricane.

The element is moving to the coasts of Texas and Louisiana with gusts of wind up to 120 kilometers per hour and cut off electricity to more than 100,000 customers. “Nicholas” brought torrential rains and high waves, which can cause life-threatening floods.

Texas authorities are preparing to declare a state of emergency in 17 counties and three cities in the United States.

 

According to the NHC, Nicholas gained strength in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday night, reaching the strength of a Category 1 hurricane at a wind speed of 75 miles per hour.

On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a declaration of emergency, warning residents to be prepared for an impending “significant water event.”

Abbott said people should be prepared for “extreme floods, including floods and potential damage caused by rains.” He added that there is also a possibility that the storm could cause a tornado.

