Five US states are under investigation for banning masks

The U.S. Department of Education says it is investigating five states under the leadership of Republican governors over a ban on wearing masks in schools. According to the federal agency, such a policy could discriminate against students with disabilities or illness, according to the Associated Press.

The ministry’s human rights department sent letters to heads of educational institutions in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Utah.

Authorities in those states have banned school principals from requiring students and staff to wear protective masks. The letter said the move would prevent some students from attending school safely.

“It is unacceptable for US leaders to put policies above health and education,” said Federal Education Minister Miguel Cardona.

