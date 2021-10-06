Donald Trump is getting poorer. For the first time in a quarter century, he did not make the list of the richest Americans.

This year, for the first time in 25 years, Donald Trump did not make the Forbes 400 richest Americans list. The magazine estimates that the former president’s fortune has shrunk by about $ 600 million since the pandemic began.

In 2020, Donald Trump was still in 339th place. This year he lacked $ 400 million to make the list. Forbes reported that the former US president’s current net worth is $ 2.5 billion.

Donald Trump has consistently ranked among the 400 richest Americans since 1996 (then 368). In 1997-2016, it was in the upper half. The downfall began in 2016 when Trump was elected President of the United States. In 2015, Forbes estimated his fortune at $ 4.5 billion.

During his tenure at the White House, Trump has repeatedly argued that the presidency is costing him billions of dollars. Critics have accused him of using the office for profit.

For the fourth time in a row, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos topped the Forbes list with an estimated $ 201 billion. Elon Musk, the creator of Tesla and SpaceX, among others, whose net assets are estimated by Forbes at $ 190 billion, while Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg came in third with more than $ 134 billion in assets.