Donald Trump first told what vaccine he was vaccinated against coronavirus

Former US President Donald Trump first announced that he had been vaccinated against coronavirus with the Pfizer vaccine, and did not rule out that he could be revaccinated.

“Well, I was vaccinated with Pfizer, but I would be very happy with any of them (vaccines),” he said in an interview with Yahoo Finance.

Vaccines from three manufacturers – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – have been approved for use in the United States. Trump attributes to his administration their accelerated development and commissioning.

Last fall, Trump had a coronavirus and was briefly hospitalized. Yahoo Finance writes that he and First Lady Melania Trump were vaccinated in January, shortly before leaving Washington, but announced only in March.

By age, 75-year-old Trump can count on a third booster dose to boost immunity. The ex-president allowed the possibility of revaccination, if he believes that “it is necessary.” Incumbent US President Joe Biden, 78, was vaccinated against the coronavirus for the third time last Monday. Last week, the country’s medical authorities approved a booster dose of Pfizer for people over 65 and young people at risk.

The number of victims of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States officially reached 700,000 on Friday. “I thought it would be over by now,” Trump admitted.