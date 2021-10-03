HomeUSADonald Trump first told what vaccine he was vaccinated against coronavirus
USA

Donald Trump first told what vaccine he was vaccinated against coronavirus

Gleb Parfenenko
Donald Trump first told what vaccine he was vaccinated against coronavirus

Former US President Donald Trump first announced that he had been vaccinated against coronavirus with the Pfizer vaccine, and did not rule out that he could be revaccinated.

“Well, I was vaccinated with Pfizer, but I would be very happy with any of them (vaccines),” he said in an interview with Yahoo Finance.

Vaccines from three manufacturers – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – have been approved for use in the United States. Trump attributes to his administration their accelerated development and commissioning.

Last fall, Trump had a coronavirus and was briefly hospitalized. Yahoo Finance writes that he and First Lady Melania Trump were vaccinated in January, shortly before leaving Washington, but announced only in March.

By age, 75-year-old Trump can count on a third booster dose to boost immunity. The ex-president allowed the possibility of revaccination, if he believes that “it is necessary.” Incumbent US President Joe Biden, 78, was vaccinated against the coronavirus for the third time last Monday. Last week, the country’s medical authorities approved a booster dose of Pfizer for people over 65 and young people at risk.

The number of victims of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States officially reached 700,000 on Friday. “I thought it would be over by now,” Trump admitted.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe Bidenpandemicvaccineearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International