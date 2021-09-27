“Do the right thing.” Joe Biden Takes Third Vaccine and Appeals to Americans

US President Joe Biden took the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in front of television cameras and urged Americans who have not yet been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.

In a brief pre-vaccination address, Joe Biden recalled that Americans over 65, people with chronic illnesses, and those at increased risk of infection – healthcare workers, store employees, police officers and teachers – are eligible for a third immunity-boosting dose.

I’ll be getting my COVID-19 booster shot — and I encourage everyone who’s eligible to get theirs as well. pic.twitter.com/l6Gmo0G8OO — President Biden (@POTUS) September 27, 2021

Joe Biden said he had no adverse reactions with the first and second doses.

The US President stressed that in order to defeat the pandemic, more Americans need to be vaccinated.

– Please do the right thing. Get vaccinated. It can save your life and the lives of your loved ones. Vaccinations are readily available and free, “Joe Biden said.

The President of the United States also announced that First Lady Jill Biden will also receive a third dose of the vaccine soon.