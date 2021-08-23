Clash and shooting at anti-fascist demonstration in Oregon, USA (VIDEO)

HomeUSAClash and shooting at anti-fascist demonstration in Oregon, USA (VIDEO)
Gleb Parfenenko
REUTERS

Clashes broke out in the US state of Oregon between representatives of anti-government and anti-fascist groups. The riots began after two separate peaceful demonstrations.

A member of one of them pulled out a weapon and started firing at supporters of the anti-fascist group “Antifa”.

Police detained the shooter and took him into custody. However, a little later, supporters of the two groups entered into hand-to-hand combat.

The protests are part of a national demonstration against racism and police brutality that began after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis in 2020.

