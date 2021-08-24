HomeUSABiden was given a secret report on the origin of COVID-19
Biden was given a secret report on the origin of COVID-19

The report of the US intelligence services on the investigation of the causes of the new coronavirus was submitted to US President Joe Biden.

White House spokeswoman Jennifer Psaki told reporters Monday that a secret version of the COVID-19 origin report would be available to President Joe Biden on Tuesday, the AP reported.

A White House spokesman said it would take several more days to prepare a declassified version of the document for public release.

Jennifer Psaki added that the non-secret version will be published “a few days” after the presidential briefing. She said it was not yet known whether the unclassified version would be the same as the original, or whether there would be some corrections, but said the White House would say if there were any corrections after the report was published.

The document is expected to answer the question of whether the coronavirus was developed in a laboratory or appeared naturally.

In May, Joe Biden gave the U.S. intelligence community 90 days to analyze and report whether the virus occurred in a laboratory or as a result of human contact with an infected animal.

