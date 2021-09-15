Biden at a rally in California mentioned Trump and crossed himself (Video)

US President Joe Biden spoke at a rally in the US state of California, urging voters to support Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who faces early retirement. He mentioned his rivalry with Donald Trump in the 2020 elections.

“The reason I and all of you are here is to thank and support our friend, Gov. Gavin Newsom, one of the best governors in the country,” Biden told a rally broadcast on FOX 11 in Los Angeles.

The president added that the decision to be made by the people of California will affect not only the United States but the world as a whole.

“And that’s why. You all know that last year I had to run in the election before Donald Trump,” Biden added, after which he crossed the Catholic model. His gesture caused laughter and applause in the audience.

Earlier, the New York Times reported that Biden intends to support the governor of California. On September 14, Newsom will have to fight to retain the post of governor in the early elections. The presence of the US president is designed to mobilize Democrats in the country’s most populous state, the newspaper writes.