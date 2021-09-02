A state of emergency has been declared in New York, the situation is frightening (Video)

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency today due to floods caused by torrential rains brought by tropical storm Ida, reports Reuters. The situation on the roads is very difficult.

Current state of New York flooding after getting hit with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Stay safe NYC 🙏 pic.twitter.com/1NGixM5XaG — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 2, 2021

Last night, traffic was stopped on almost all subway lines. The mayor called the event a “historic climate event” and urged his fellow citizens not to go outside, not to use the subway or their cars.

Until 5 am the movement of cars is prohibited if they are not in the emergency services.

A state of emergency has also been declared in New Jersey, where a seventy-year-old man died in a flood in the city of Paseik, BTA reports.

Newark Airport suspended operations for several hours due to the floods, and then announced that it would operate a limited number of flights.