HomeScienceA sensational discovery by American astronomers. They found signs of a planet...
ScienceUSA

A sensational discovery by American astronomers. They found signs of a planet outside our galaxy

Yevhenii Podolskyi

American astronomers have found signs of a planet in the Messier 51 galaxy. If the results are confirmed, it will be the first planet discovered outside our galaxy.

The discovery was made by a group of astronomers from the Cambridge Astrophysical Center in the United States. Scientists used the Chandra orbiting X-ray telescope and the so-called transit technique, which is used to search for planets in the Milky Way. According to their estimates, the supposed planet the size of Saturn is located from the center of its system at a distance twice the distance from Saturn to the Sun.

Scientists confirm the discovery

Astronomers admit that more data is needed to confirm their discovery. It is possible that the alleged planet is actually a cloud of cosmic gas and dust. Due to the very large orbit of the newly discovered object, it will be difficult to verify the find. Scientists have to wait 70 years for the object to fly into the orbit of its system.

At the moment, astronomers have discovered about 5,000 planets. However, they are all in our galaxy – the Milky Way.

Follow us on: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter

Popular rubrics

TourismCOVID Travel NewsUSALifeStyleEgyptTurkeyRussiaMedicineUkraine

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropepandemicvaccinationweatherJoe BidenTalibanhealth

Social networks

Warning

Full publication (reprint) of dip.org.ua materials on social networks is prohibited. Partial reprinting (up to 30% of the material) is possible if there is an active hyperlink to the source of the publication and a clickable link to the page dip.org.ua on social networks at the beginning of the post.

When using dip.org.ua materials on other Internet sites, a direct active hyperlink to the page containing the original publication is mandatory. The link should be visible and located at the beginning of the publication. Otherwise we will swear.

The site may contain content that is not suitable for viewing by people under 16 years of age.

© 2022 DIP - Tourist portal