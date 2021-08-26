HomeGREAT BRITAINStores of 3 chains in London closed after a man introduced an...
GREAT BRITAIN

Stores of 3 chains in London closed after a man introduced an unknown substance into food

Gleb Parfenenko
British police say they have arrested a man who last night injected an unknown substance into packaged meat and food for cooking in a microwave oven in three supermarkets in London, according to Reuters.

Little Waitrose, Sainsbury Local and Tesco Express are closed in the western part of the British capital.

The man shouted insults at people and entered stores, where he injected an unknown substance into food on Fulham Palace Road.

“It is still unclear how many products were infected and why. An investigation is currently underway to determine whether other outlets in the area have been disturbed, ”London police said.

People who bought groceries in supermarkets last night were advised to throw them away. The man was interrogated on suspicion of contaminating goods in order to harm society.

