Prince Charles spoke about his last conversation with Prince Philip

Prince Charles of Wales recounted the last conversation with his father, Prince Philip, the day before his death. The conversation was dedicated to the celebration of the anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh. During the dialogue, Prince Philip said he still had to live to his 100th birthday. A member of the royal family spoke about this in a new BBC documentary “Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers”, reports the Daily Mail.

The heir to the British throne said that on April 8, he called Prince Philip on the phone in Windsor and tried to talk to him about a party in honor of his 100th birthday, which was to take place in June. Prince Charles admitted that it was difficult for him to raise the issue because he knew that his father did not like big holidays.

“We’re talking about your birthday,” said Prince Charles. He then repeated his words louder because of Prince Philip’s hearing loss. “It’s about your birthday! And we are discussing whether there will be a reception, “he explained in a telephone conversation.

To this, the Prince of Wales admitted, his father said, “Well, I still have to live to see it, don’t I?” Prince Charles said he expected such an answer from his father. He also added that the talk of celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh was their last.