No Christmas fireworks in London

Gleb Parfenenko
Traditional fireworks on the Thames on New Year’s Eve in London have been canceled. This is the second year in a row due to the pandemic, according to AFP.

“Due to the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, our glorious New Year’s show will not take place on the banks of the Thames,” said Mayor Sadiq Khan’s spokesman.

He added that several “interesting options” were being discussed so that “London could effectively celebrate the new year.”

The fireworks pandemic in London attracted many people under the “London Eye” on the south bank of the Thames. Last year they were replaced by a light show.

According to the Sun, London will celebrate the New Year with a performance from midnight to the first hour of the night in Trafalgar Square.

