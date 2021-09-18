Macron became angry and recalled the French ambassadors to the United States and Australia

France has recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia to protest the sudden announcement of a security pact between Washington, Canberra and London. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the order to recall the ambassadors immediately was a decision by President Emmanuel Macron and was justified by the extreme seriousness of the situation.

Under the defense pact, Australia will receive technology to build nuclear submarines. The agreement is an attempt by the three countries to resist China’s influence.

This outraged France, as it led to the cancellation of the agreement between Paris and Canberra. The French company Naval Group was to build 12 submarines for Australia. Now the deal has failed, according to BNR.

The United States considers France a “vital partner” and maintains close contact with it in light of the recall of the French ambassador from Washington for consultations. This was announced on Twitter by State Department spokesman Ned Price.

According to him, the American side expects to continue discussions on the situation in relations with Paris at a high level, including on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly next week.