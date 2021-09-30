Kate Middleton showed Megan and Harry who would inherit the throne

In honor of the London premiere of “No Time to Die,” the Dukes of Cambridge appeared on the red carpet, and Kate literally caused a sensation. The Duchess chose a structured gold dress from Jenny Packham and overshadowed everyone else.

But it was not just an evening image. According to royal expert Daniela Elser of News.com.au, the dress has become a political statement about who should inherit the crown and power in Britain.

“This dress is not just a dress. It is a very loud statement addressed to the Dukes of Sussex, who were simply pushed to the background,” said the expert.

Wonderful to see @007 back on our big screens! 🎬 No Time To Die is the 25th Bond film and Daniel Craig’s last after 15 years in the role. It showcases the inspirational work of actors, musicians, directors, cinematographers and all those involved in making the film so special. pic.twitter.com/vZJ4s0NMId — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 28, 2021

Fans also noted that Kate Middleton looks royal.

“Outstanding… She is tall, stylish and elegant, as well as beauty… Like her mother-in-law, a real icon”, “I can’t believe how perfect she is”, “A real royal family”, “Goddess on top of a mountain, burns like golden flame, the pinnacle of beauty and love, “wrote commentators.

Apparently, the British have already chosen their queen.