Fuel crisis in the UK. Authorities will issue visas to foreign tanker drivers

The situation at gas stations in the UK is gradually improving. According to the industry organization PRA, 16 percent of the more than 1,000 stations surveyed are fuel-free.

The worst situation is in London and the south-east of England. On the other hand, deliveries to northern England and Scotland are improving.

Fuel is not being delivered to many gas stations because the UK is short of truck drivers, including tankers, after Brexit. In recent days, the British have begun massive purchases of gasoline and diesel fuel, which only exacerbated the situation.

The British government will immediately issue 300 temporary visas to foreign tanker drivers. They will be able to work in the UK until the end of March next year. From Monday, military drivers will deliver fuel to the station.