HomeGREAT BRITAINChaos in the ports of Great Britain: the population is panicking whether...
GREAT BRITAIN

Chaos in the ports of Great Britain: the population is panicking whether everyone will receive Christmas presents

Gleb Parfenenko
Chaos in the ports of Great Britain: the population is panicking whether everyone will receive Christmas presents

Britain said on Wednesday that people should normally buy goods before Christmas and that there will be no shortage of gifts after sea containers of toys and electrical goods were diverted from the country’s largest port as it was overcrowded.

Maersk, the world’s largest container shipping company, has diverted several vessels from the port of Felixstowe in the east of England because there is nowhere to stack containers in the port due to a lack of truck drivers.

“I’m sure people will be able to get their toys for Christmas,” said Conservative co-chair Oliver Dowd of Sky. He said he was confident that Christmas presents would be delivered this year.

Dowd, a cabinet member without a portfolio in the cabinet, said port problems were easing and supply chain problems facing the world’s fifth-largest economy were global, such as a shortage of truckers and port congestion.

“The situation is improving,” said Dowd, referring to Felixstowe, which handles 36% of the country’s containerized cargo.

When asked if people should start shopping for Christmas now, he replied: “I would say, just buy as usual.”

He said Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on holiday abroad, is very busy with domestic and international issues. “He is very passionate about his work.”

According to the International Monetary Fund, the UK economy will grow by 6.8% this year, the fastest growth among the G7’s leading economies, although supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures are holding back the global economy.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationpandemicTalibanJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International