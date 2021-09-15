HomeInternational organizationsUNUN: Everyone should be vaccinated by the end of 2022
International organizationsUN

UN: Everyone should be vaccinated by the end of 2022

Gleb Parfenenko
UN: Everyone should be vaccinated by the end of 2022

The world must achieve its goal of universal vaccination against coronavirus by the end of 2022. This was stated by the new President of the UN General Assembly Abdullah Shahid.

“I will do my best to chair the UN General Assembly to make sure that we can achieve our goal – to vaccinate everyone by the end of 2022,” he said at a briefing.

Shahid added that he intends to organize a summit on vaccination inequality early next year, to which he will invite leading experts and world leaders, BGNES reports.

“We will not be able to be safe until everyone is protected,” he said.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanpandemicvaccineMiddle Eastfire

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International