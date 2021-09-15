UN: Everyone should be vaccinated by the end of 2022

The world must achieve its goal of universal vaccination against coronavirus by the end of 2022. This was stated by the new President of the UN General Assembly Abdullah Shahid.

“I will do my best to chair the UN General Assembly to make sure that we can achieve our goal – to vaccinate everyone by the end of 2022,” he said at a briefing.

Shahid added that he intends to organize a summit on vaccination inequality early next year, to which he will invite leading experts and world leaders, BGNES reports.

“We will not be able to be safe until everyone is protected,” he said.