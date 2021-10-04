HomeInternational organizationsUNThe UN has expressed hope that the whole world will be vaccinated...
Gleb Parfenenko
The UN has expressed hope that the whole world will be vaccinated against coronavirus by the end of 2022

The head of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (GA) Abdullah Shahid expressed hope for vaccination of the world against coronavirus by the end of 2022. He called on all countries to unite to achieve this goal.

“I intend to use my powers to unite everyone. My task is for us all to come to a much more encouraging time to vaccinate the entire population of the planet by the end of 2022,” Shahid said.

He noted that the General Assembly consists of 193 countries. The signals of the debate during the High GA Week were very positive, including from the United States, India, China, vaccine manufacturers and parts of the world.

