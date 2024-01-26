The 10 most popular ski resorts of 2023 have been named

BonusInsider published its research and named the 10 most popular ski resorts mentioned on social networks.

The list was developed by researchers who analyzed which resorts received the most hashtag views on TikTok and mentions on Instagram over the year.

Courchevel was voted the most popular on social networks in 2023, topping the ranking of the ten most viral ski resorts. The famous French resort received a total of 453.8 million views on TikTok and 523,434 mentions on Instagram.

It is followed by Lake Louise in Alberta with 362.7 million views on TikTok and 1,177,542 mentions on Instagram and Zermatt in Switzerland with 268.2 million views on TikTok and 1,219,454 mentions on Instagram.

In fourth place was Ski Dubai, an indoor ski resort near the Palm Jumeirah archipelago in Dubai, with 194.2 million views on TikTok and 108,932 tags on Instagram. The indoor slope is located in the Mall of the Emirates, one of the largest shopping malls in the world. Here is a slope 1.5 kilometers long. The price for a day entrance ticket is 54 euros. For an additional fee, you can have breakfast with the King and Gentoo Penguins.

In fifth place is Avoriaz, which is part of the Portes du Soleil ski resort area in France. The popular resort has received 154.4 million views on TikTok and 287,840 mentions on Instagram.

Val d’Isere-Tignes in France ranks sixth with 129.4 million views on TikTok and 390,469 mentions on Instagram. Bansko in Bulgaria ranks seventh with 100.9 million views on TikTok and 313,810 mentions on Instagram. Guests can purchase a day entrance ticket for EUR 54.33.

Rounding out the top 10 are Laach in Switzerland at number eight, Gulmarg in India, and Le Arc in Savoy, France, with 58.6 million views on TikTok and 250,700 mentions on Instagram.