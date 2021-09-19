“EXPO-2020” changes the rules of admission of visitors

Visitors to the EXPO 2020 World Exhibition, starting on October 1, 2021 in Dubai, will be required to present at the entrance certificates of vaccination against COVID-19 or negative results of PCR testing for coronavirus.

In this case, the shelf life of PCR tests will be 72 hours. Any foreign vaccines approved by the UAE authorities will be recognized by the organizers. Visitors who have not been vaccinated will be able to undergo PCR testing at a screening center adjacent to the EXPO 2020 exhibition town.

Upon presentation of a ticket or subscription to the exhibition, testing will be free. The organizers of the exhibition also announced that a network of testing points has been deployed throughout the city (a list of points can be found on the official website of the exhibition).

As noted in the organizing committee, vaccination is mandatory for all exhibition personnel, including international participants, volunteers and contractors. During the period of the exhibition, the social distancing rule will continue to apply (at least two meters), all visitors will wear masks – both indoors and outdoors.

As a reminder, entrance tickets to EXPO 2020 went on sale in July 2021. A single adult ticket costs AED 95 (US $ 26). In addition, subscriptions are available to visitors for a period of 1 month (their price will be 195 dirhams, or US $ 53) and for the entire period of the exhibition – from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. The cost of six-month subscriptions is 495 dirhams, or US $ 136.

Visitors under the age of 18, students, as well as people with special needs can enter the EXPO 2020 site for free, and accompanying adults will receive a 50% discount on entrance tickets. Tickets will be available on the official website of the event, expo2020dubai.com.

The ticket price includes access to all pavilions, as well as to events of the cultural program of the exhibition. As previously reported, the EXPO 2020 site will host up to 60 live events per day, including music, dance, national, festive and educational events.

Tickets can also be purchased from over 2,500 authorized resellers including online travel agents, tour operators, hotels and airlines in 100 countries.