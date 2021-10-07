UAE introduces visa-free regime for Israelis

Israeli citizens will be able to visit the United Arab Emirates without first applying for an entry visa from October 10, 2021, said the Minister of the Interior of the Jewish state, Aelet Shaked, during a visit to the UAE.

The Minister noted that the agreement on the abolition of the visa regime is bilateral, and clarified that Israel could begin to receive international tourists as early as November 2021 if the incidence of COVID-19 continues to decline.

It is worth noting that the official opening of the Israeli national pavilion at the EXPO 2020 in Dubai took place on October 4. The pavilion presents technologies in the field of agriculture, cybernetics, medical equipment and high technologies. More than 15 million people are expected to visit it in six months.

The pavilion was opened by the Minister of Tourism of Israel, Konstantin Razvozov, who also met with local colleagues – the ministers of tourism of the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai, airline owners and large Emirati travel agencies in order to promote bilateral tourism issues.

On September 15, 2020, in Washington, the Israeli side, with the active mediation of the United States, signed documents on the normalization of relations with the UAE and Bahrain. The tripartite deal has been called the “Abraham Accords” in the West. Then Sudan and Morocco announced the normalization of relations with Israel. Before the conclusion of peace with the UAE and Bahrain, the Jewish state from the Arab countries had diplomatic relations only with Egypt and Jordan.