Ancient Egyptian Sarcophagus Now On Display at Dubai Expo 2020

The sarcophagus, which belonged to the ancient Egyptian priest Psamtik, is now on display in Dubai as part of the Egypt Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.

This colorful coffin is one of many discovered during recent excavations in the Sakkara necropolis area by an archaeological mission of the Supreme Council for Antiquities.

The psamtik, “the son of Pediosir”, adorned his coffin with a large amulet in the shape of a falcon’s head, which depicts the goddess “Nut”, spreading her wings and holding the feathers of justice of the goddess “Maat”.

In the center of the sarcophagus are inscribed several spells, on either side of them two “Vasa” deities are holding sceptres. The lower part depicts the symbols of the jackal-headed god of the dead, Anubis, who greets the deceased in the afterlife.

The pavilion also displays several contemporary copies of King Tut’s treasures, including copies of his sarcophagus, the iconic golden mask, guardian statue and throne.

The ancient Egyptians put a lot of effort into creating sarcophagi, which were of great religious importance, since they were the last resting place for mortal remains after the body was prepared for judgment in the next world.

These artifacts were donated as a result of Egypt’s desire to ensure the success of its pavilion, which will proudly showcase the country’s role as one of the top tourism and archaeological destinations in the world.